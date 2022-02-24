LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ukrainians are hearing the sounds of war all throughout the country. Local reports say dozens have been killed since Russia pushed its way into the nation, leaving tens of thousands of people fleeing their villages in eastern Ukraine.
It's a crisis that's having a direct impact on people in Louisville, including a group that supports at-risk children and families in Ukraine.
“It’s heartbreaking, especially for me because this is my motherland,” said Natasha Reimer of Louisville. “I was born and raised in Ukraine.”
Reimer has lived in the U.S. since the late 90s, but eastern Ukraine is the place she visits every year to help those in need.
“Ukraine is dear to my heart, especially since I’ve been working with our partners on the ground in that region,” she said. “That is even more heartbreaking for me, to see the suffering of the people I love."
Reimer's Louisville-based group, Mulberry International Resources, promotes change by bringing hope and healing to at-risk children and families in Ukraine and beyond.
“I didn’t believe it would come to this,” she said about the building tensions within the Ukraine-Russia crisis that has been simmering for months. “I really thought at some point Russia would be contained and stopped, but its flood gates have been opened.”
While the Ukrainian military is struggling to respond, Reimer’s team of helpers are working from the ground, helping as many Ukrainian families and children as they can who have been displaced by the destruction and air strikes.
“They report to me just horrible things,” said Reimer, who feels for those who didn't evacuate. “Their houses (are) being destroyed, shelled, some of the buildings are on fire, they record and send me pictures of that.”
Reimer's team sent her several pictures of a foster home in eastern Ukraine that has been turned into a bunker.
“They put handmade cots and purchased unperishable and all the staff, their families and the children ... close to 60 people ... are hunkering down in the basement in the children’s home,” she explained.
“Where will all these people go? Who is going to help all these people? We’re talking about millions of people who that will be displaced, hurt and lost their dwellings and livelihoods,” added Reimer, who said sees faith and fundraising being the only source of help at this point.
“Somebody will have to help them,” she said.
If you’d like to donate or get involved, you can visit Mulberry International’s Facebook page, here.
