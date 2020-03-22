LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While many nursing homes are not allowing visitors, including family, as COVID-19 continues to spread, a group from Louisville decided to visit from the outside.
Jennifer Hill's mother is a resident of Landmark Of Iroquois Park, a nursing care facility. She and a group of her friends decided to make signs of support and encouragement to put in the windows of those who live at the facility.
Since visitors are not allowed, Hill said the last few weeks have been difficult since she has not been able to see her mother.
Hill put a message on social media urging others to visit those who often don't know what's going on.
"I just want them to know we are always here, and if I have to come tomorrow and do it again just to see her smile, I will, so that will never stop," Hill said.
Hill said she plans on going to a different nursing home every week and putting up notes until visitations can happen again.
