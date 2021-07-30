LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville kids start heading back to school, some community groups are working to make sure they have what they need.
Councilwoman Donna Purvis, D-5, and the group Men of Quality hosted a back-to-school giveaway and cookout Friday at the Omega Center in west Louisville.
Many families showed up for a bite to eat and a new backpack filled with school supplies.
"We wanted to take this opportunity to be a blessing to this community and our community at large," said Reginald McDaniel with Men of Quality. "Our goal was to collect 500 backpacks and give them away to any and all people in the community that wanted them."
The Men of Quality Initiative helps young African American men reach their goals through mentoring, workshops and academic camps.
