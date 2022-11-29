LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time.
"It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows.
The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back in July of this year, the nonprofit — which works to grow greener, healthier neighborhoods through urban forestry, urban agriculture and sustainability — told WDRB News about a number of items, like plants and garden hoses, being stolen.
Sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, thieves struck again.
"This is a little different than the thefts we've experienced before," Anderson said.
Unlike previous thefts the nonprofit has experienced, this time thieves went after big ticket items, and the damage caused to them is very costly.
"It seems like they were attempting to steal those trucks, but they were unsuccessful," said Anderson.
Anderson said they discovered a person, or persons, had disabled their security camera and broke into a locked and gated area where their two trucks are kept. The steering wheel areas on both trucks were tampered with, ultimately damaging them.
"To repair their steering columns and the ignition, it's going to be about $5,000," she said. "For an organization that only has a mighty team of three people on a shoestring budget, that's a lot. In addition, you know, we depend on those trucks to do our work."
One item that was stolen is the group's bright yellow trailer, which had been parked in the driveway next to the greenhouse.
"The axle is broken and it only has one wheel, so we do not believe that it is drivable," Anderson said. "But, if anyone sees that around town, we would really appreciate knowing."
Anderson said they've filed a police report with the hope that insurance will help cover some of the cost.
In the meantime, the nonprofit has tree plantings planned and needs to rent another truck.
"When we have to do things like rent trucks, file police reports, figure out how to get these things fixed and how to raise the funds to do that, it can add a lot to our small team," Anderson said.
Louisville Grows is accepting donations, which will help with repairs, and asks people to help find the stolen trailer and identify those responsible. There are also opportunities to volunteer for tree planting events.
For more information and to donate to Louisville Grows, click here.
