LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a dozen teens and pre-teens crowd into a small hair salon, their fingers moving quickly making tight, precise braids. By perfecting each style, the teens are expressing who they are.
"It's how I define my beauty," said 12-year-old Kahmilya Barnes.
This is the Junior Braid Camp at Emma'Lees Transformation Studios.
"Braiding is a good way to express how you feel," said Shawanda Parker who along with Chyna Bradley run the program.
"It started off as a free class for five girls and then we started getting a lot of inquiries, so it was like what if we did a camp," said Bradley.
One week of camp turned into a month of camps as a way to empower hair braiders. For some, the skills they learn here one day can turn out to be their career.
"It's very positive here and we've learned how to push ourselves and push each other and work with people," said 18-year-old Renee Wilson, who just graduated from high school and will soon head off to college. But braiding hair is what she wants to do professionally.
Here she's learning the basics and building a portfolio, things she'll need to launch her own career.
"They try to teach us how to build our clientele and how to spend money wisely," said Wilson.
Junior braiders walk away with their own business cards, marketing strategies and Instagram accounts to post their designs and show how much they've learned.
"When they get to see it on their last day they're like 'I did this. This is my work.' It also shows the parents 'my baby is really here learning'," said Parker.
And while the girls are having a good time, Bradley and Parker are strict when it comes to the rules.
"We don't play about time," said Parker.
"They have to get dressed and they have to be in uniform. It's just like going to a job. You have to be on time, you have to be there in uniform," said Bradley.
But by taking it seriously, they're building self-confidence through hands-on training.
"Because the young girls are needing some positivity especially in the neighborhood where we are," said Parker.
Even more girls in the neighborhood have expressed interested in learning, so Bradley is now exploring starting a back-to-school program.
"We want to keep it going. We don't want to stop because the summer is over," said Bradley.
Emma'Lees Transformation Studios will host a Back to School Bash on August 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Junior braiders will offer back to school hairdos. There will also be food, a dance contest and giveaways. Emma'Lees is located at 3050 W. Broadway.
