JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based health care company Pharmacord is planning a major expansion in Jeffersonville.
Eight-hundred-and-fifty jobs are up for grabs at River Ridge, and city leaders say they pay well.
"The average wage is over $21 per hour," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "I'm not interested in those $10-12-an-hour jobs. We're attracting professional careers here, and $21-plus per hour is a significant income for a family."
PharmaCord will start hiring immediately for 850 jobs at its new call center. The company will start leasing two floors in an existing building in River Ridge and then spend $40 million to build a new facility around the corner.
Officials said the company's current operation on Dutchman's Lane won't change, calling its River Ridge location an "expansion site."
"These types of projects are always competitive. They could have expanded (in Louisville) or (Jeffersonville), and they chose here (in Jeffersonville)," said Wendy Dant Chesser, president of One Southern Indiana. "But what we are really excited about is that they chose to expand in our region as opposed to picking up shop and going somewhere else."
Moore said the announcement is expected to bring more new neighborhoods to Jeffersonville.
PharmaCord will get over $9 million in tax credits from the state plus an expected $6 million in additional tax incentives from River Ridge.
The company will be ready to move into its leased building by August.
