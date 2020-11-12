LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Health Department has received countless questions about quarantining. As cases ramp up, a top expert is answering concerns and discusses the misconceptions.
The questions keep coming with so much information, several months into this pandemic.
"If you're symptomatic, you should absolutely get a test. If you've been in close contact with someone who is positive, or they're sick, they're experiencing COVID symptoms, you want to wait a few days, probably five or six days before you get a test. Testing too early could give you a false negative test," said Connie Mendel, Director of Environment Health & Emergency Public Health Preparedness for the Louisville Health Department.
Close contact is within six feet for a minimum of 15 minutes and seeing that person within two days of him or her showing symptoms.
Mendel said it's important that you quarantine, even if you don't test positive. "Because the virus is so easily spread through air droplets, if you have that 15 minutes of contact while they were infectious, you should absolutely quarantine for 14 days. There's just such a high risk of you contracting it," Mendel said.
On average, the incubation period, or the time between exposure to an infection and when symptoms appear is seven to 14 days. Some doctors say it could start at day five.
"Asymptomatic people who have been exposed have to actually isolate longer than those who have tested positive. So, the rules for those who tested positive are 14 days or related to their last symptom," said Dr. Jon Klein of UofL School of Medicine.
To make time in quarantine a little easier, the health department is sending new care kits that include sanitizer, a thermometer, tea and other supplies to everyone in the county who tests positive. "It's an encouragement. It's a thank you and something to help you pass the time," said Mendel.
Experts said following quarantine, at least 24 hours without a fever and your other symptoms have improved, then you can return to work. "There's just a high risk of you contracting it, and if you've seen our case numbers, they continue to skyrocket, unfortunately. So, we want people to take the least risky behavior," said Mendel.
For more questions or if you test positive but haven't received a call from the health department, contact its COVID-19 hotline at (502)912-8598.
The health department also offers employer guidance.
