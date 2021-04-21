LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky businesses are required to enforce the statewide mask mandate, but a WDRB News investigation found many businesses have been given citations for violations.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness has issued 111 citations to businesses in 2021. The businesses include restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, gas stations and more.
Nick Hart, assistant director of environmental health for the department, said the Louisville Athletic Club on Westport Road is one of several local businesses that have been cited multiple times in 2021 for violating the mask mandate.
"We conducted a number of investigations out there, and we've actually issued — I think — five violations to LAC," Hart said. "I had an administrative conference with them just the other day."
Bonnie Walker-Armstrong, a retired attorney who said she spends a lot of time at LAC. She said she hopes the violations lead to a wakeup call.
"I don't want LAC to close," she said. "I don't want LAC to have major complications with the health department or the labor department in Frankfort."
Only a handful of businesses have been cited more than once since January, including Boone's Marathon on 22nd Street, First String Bar and Grill on New Cut Road, Jim Dandy Food Mart on Poplar Level Road and the McDonald's at Poplar Level Road near Audubon Park.
Hart said everyone starts out with a warning, but the penalties get progressively worse.
"After that warning, they start out with monetary penalties, and those monetary penalties escalate each time," Hart said. "We are also having conversations with the state about pulling licenses and/or closing facilities that have repeated violations."
Management at LAC didn't respond to a request for comment. To see the list of businesses that have been cited for violations, click here.
