LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might find a yellow alert notice from the health department in your mailbox, but don't be alarmed.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is sending the notices to residents across the city to let them know about the agency's COVID-19 contact tracing phone number.
That number is 502-912-8982.
Health officials are concerned that if people see an unfamiliar number pop up, they'll ignore it when contact tracers try to let them know they might have been exposed. So they're asking people to save this number to their phones and answer the call if it comes.
