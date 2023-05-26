LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mosquito season is officially here, and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has some tips to help prevent getting bitten.
Health department employees are out in Louisville's common mosquito breeding grounds right now, trapping mosquitos and testing them for an array of diseases, including West Nile Virus.
Louisville's mosquito control experts treat more than 14,000 catch basins across the city to "eliminate mosquito larvae" as well as nearly 9,000 miles of swamp areas and other large areas known to collect standing water. There are 148 mosquito traps set by the health department around Jefferson County.
Here are some tips to keep mosquitos away as the temperatures heat up this summer:
- Dump any standing water around the home.
- Wear mosquito repellent outside.
- Keep doors and window screens in good repair.
- Avoid wearing perfumes and scented lotions.
- Wear long sleeves and pants to prevent bites.
