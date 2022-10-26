LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is teaming up with Louisville organizations to raise awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning.
No amount of lead in the body is safe, according to the CDC, and children under the age of 6 are at the greatest risk of developing health issues from lead exposure.
Officials believe that historic neighborhoods in Louisville, especially those in the northwestern corner, have lead paint that is degrading and causing "massive amounts of lead exposure."
Lead can enter the body when someone inhales or ingests particles in lead-contaminated paint, dust, soil or drinking water.
Anyone who believes they have lead in their home is asked to reach out to the Office of Housing and Community Development at (502) 574-5850.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness also offers these tips to prevent lead poisoning:
- Clean frequently with a wet mop or sponge to control dust.
- Wash hands and toys often.
- Look out for chipping paint inside and outside your home or apartment where kids might be exposed.
- Wipe and remove shoes before entering the home.
- Eat healthy meals. Children will absorb less lead when they eat food that is low in fat and high in iron.
- Check to see if Louisville Water has a record of a lead pipe on your property and learn how to request a free water quality test by clicking here or calling 502-569-0897.
To learn more about preventing lead poisoning, click here, or call 502-574-6644.
