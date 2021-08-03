LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 case numbers keep rising, and so does talk of breakthrough cases.
Indiana's latest breakthrough report shows out of its nearly 3 million fully-vaccinated people, 3,710 have gotten COVID-19. That's 0.126% of its fully-vaccinated residents. Within those breakthrough cases, 161 were hospitalized, and 56 died. Of those deaths, 93% were 65 or older. You can find Indiana's full report under the "breakthrough" tab on HERE.
Kentucky is reporting that, as of July 21, 1,788 vaccinated people got COVID-19 out of 19,581 total cases since March. That equates to 3.4% of all cases. Kentucky is also reporting 219 breakthrough hospitalizations and 46 deaths but states in the report those numbers could be revised due to delays in the reporting process.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness couldn't provide specific breakthrough numbers Tuesday, though WDRB News is told those are being calculated. Officials are confident that number is small.
"We have seen some breakthrough cases in fully-vaccinated people, but that's still a very small occurrence compared to those that are unvaccinated," said Connie Mendel, assistant director of the city's health department.
Mendel and U of L Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mark Burns both agree the vaccines are working as they should.
"First of all, none of the vaccines are 100%," Burns said. "So breakthrough cases are expected."
They said, overall, the symptoms for people who are vaccinated and get COVID-19 are less severe than those who are unvaccinated.
"Fortunately, those cases typically are much milder, and that is the vaccine working to protect you," Mendel said.
"When they get infected, if they do have a breakthrough, they're either asymptomatic, they have minimal symptoms, or very, very, very few — practically unlikely — are ones to be hospitalized," Burns added.
And that's why a big concern for health officials is for those who haven't gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
"There's no incentive for this virus to go away quietly," Mendel said. "So it will continue to look for vulnerable people, and that would be unvaccinated, in order for it to survive."
She urged people to take the virus seriously and do what they can to stop the current uptick of COVID-19 cases.
"We can't say it enough: The most important preventative health measure to take is getting vaccinations," Mendel said.
For national numbers, you can find some of the breakthrough data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HERE.
