LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids are getting ready to dress up and head out for Halloween, but health experts are warning families not to forget about the COVID-19 pandemic while out in the neighborhood.
Many families opted out of trick-or-treating last year, but as cases of the virus decline, health care professionals expect people to once again take part in the spooky festivities.
"We know the CDC has said that Halloween is considered a low-risk event this year, so we're excited about that for kids," said Kinzie Evrard with Norton Children's Prevention and Wellness. "But we do want to still be mindful of ways we can prevent the spread of the virus."
Evrard said costume masks do not offer the same protection against COVID-19 as traditional PPE.
"If a child is going to be wearing a costume mask, know that is not a preventative mask for the spread of the virus, and it's generally not a good idea to try to pair a preventative mask along with the costume mask," she said.
Instead of a costume mask, she suggests using face paint and wearing a traditional PPE mask.
When going door-to-door, it's recommended unvaccinated people avoid large crowds and use hand sanitizer often. Evrard also recommends bringing sanitizing wipes to clean off candy wrappers.
For those handing out the candy, it's recommended to spread the candy out on a table or use PVC pipes to allow kids to stay a safe distance apart.
Along with remembering COVID-19 protocols, Evrard also said you should remember food allergies and thoroughly read labels.
"What a lot of parents need to understand is that a lot of times, the FDA does require them to put the ingredients on the packaging," Evrard said. "But they will be on the larger package that holds the bags of the small snack sizes, so some of the smaller pieces of candy may not have the nutritional information on them."
If your child does have a food allergy, Evrard said they — or an adult in their group — should have their medication readily available in the event of an emergency.
