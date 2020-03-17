LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Public Health Department is reminding people that COVID-19 testing is reserved only for people with the highest risk of illness or death.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, the health department's director, said patients will receive the same treatment whether they've been tested or not.
She said flu is still prevalent in our community, and many people have tested negative for COVID-19 and positive for the flu instead.
She urged people with a mild illness to stay at home and recover by treating the illness with over-the-counter medication.
"Our hospital systems are getting overwhelmed with calls and people showing up concerned about being exposed to people with COVID-19," she said. "We need to let them treat the people with the most serious illness."
Moyer said key symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever above 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath.
If you are severely ill, Moyer asked you call ahead to your providers to let them know your symptoms before showing up.
Through 4 p.m. Tuesday, the state had performed 380 COVID-19 tests. In only three counties — Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson — the state had conducted more than 25 each.
Jefferson County's population is about 771,000, which means the state has tested no more than 0.000074% of the population, or no more than one out of every 13,500 residents. Ohio and Indiana officials have said they estimate that every one out of 100 of their residents is infected.
