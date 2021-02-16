LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's top doctor says the winter weather seems to be stopping the spread of COVID-19.
This week, the city reported its lowest number of new cases since October, with just 2,130 new cases of the virus.
Deaths and hospitalizations are also trending down.
Broadbent Arena, the city's largest mass vaccination site, has had to shut down several times in the last week due to inclement weather, but that's not expected to affect the long-term rollout of the vaccine.
"We will probably be off by a few days for the closures yesterday and today [Monday and Tuesday] and depending on what happens with the weather the rest of the week, we are planning on extending hours and catching up a little on Saturday this week," explained Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city's chief health strategist.
The city expects its vaccination schedule to be back on track by next week.
Additionally, child care workers can now sign up as part of Tier 1B. Appointments must be made through their employers.
