LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials said Tuesday they are cautiously optimistic that the COVID-19 omicron variant has plateaued in the city and will soon be on the decline.
But Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer added that the omicron variant has to be viewed "with humility" amid concerning metrics.
"It quickly overwhelmed everything in our city in terms of variants," Fischer said.
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the associate medical director for Louisville's health department, told reporters that the city's new positivity rate -- the percentage of people who receive a COVID-19 test who get a positive result -- is now at 34%, a new record for the city.
She said 527 patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to Louisville hospitals, as of Tuesday morning. Of that number, 77 were in intensive care and 50 were on ventilators.
Hartlage said since the pandemic began almost two years ago, there have been 179,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisville. She said the 16,200 cases confirmed last week make up 16% of that total number.
To date, there has not been a corresponding uptick in the number of deaths, Hartlage said. The city recorded 18 deaths related to COVID-19 last week.
The city's new mass testing site at Churchill Downs has conducted 5,688 tests since it opened, Hartlage said.
Hartlage reiterated Fischer's hope that the city's COVID-19 cases may have peaked, but she said it would be several days before health officials could be certain.
Fischer said one key to ending the pandemic soon is vaccination.
"We’re not hopeless against the virus," Fischer said. "We've got powerful tools. ... and that, of course, is vaccines."
Officials cited a recent study that shows vaccinated and boosted people are 48 times less likely to die from a COVID-19 infection.
Hartlage said there has been a slight increase in the number of Louisville residents getting first-time vaccinations, with 73.6% of the local population having received at least one dose as of Tuesday morning, and 41.7% having received the booster shot.
Fischer said the spread of the omicron variant has had negative effects on staffing in both the private and public sectors but that the only public sector service that would be physically interrupted would be yard waste pickup.
Beyond the physical aspect, many doctors said the pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of Louisville residents.
"It's so to easy for us to feel like we're the only ones who feel it and who suffer it and it can be isolating," said Dr. Stephen Taylor of UofL Health. "And so being able to reach out to friends and family, too, is so crucial to stay connected. That's such an important part of all this for us."
