LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health leaders are still concerned about the threat of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.
Only five cases of the Delta variant have been found in Louisville, but health experts believe that number is much higher. They say some people have the variant but have not been tested for that specific strain.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, is highly contagious and was found in March in the U.S.
"As worrisome as the variant is, officials said the vaccine is still highly protective, and people who are immunized fully against the virus should not be concerned about having significant risk, severe illness, hospitalization or death," explained UofL Health's Dr. Paul McKinney.
The health department said travel is now the top setting where people are exposed to the virus.
