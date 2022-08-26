LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday.
Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
According to a news release, mosquito fogging has begun in the Portland, Irish Hill, Crescent Hill, River Park and Valley Downs neighborhoods. It occurs between dusk and dawn.
Because the West Nile virus is endemic to Louisville, it's regularly found in mosquito populations in Jefferson County, and residents should assume it is present in all neighborhoods this time of year, even if an alert has not been issued.
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. Click here for more tips.
To check if your area has been fogged or will be fogged call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641, or visit the department's website.
To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.
