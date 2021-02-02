LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials said they are trying to administer vaccines as quickly as possible.
UofL Health opened the Mary & Elizabeth Hospital vaccination site Monday and began taking patients aged 70 and older. The Medical Center South in Shepherdsville is scheduled to open Thursday. Both sites will require appointments, and those will only be made for residents who meet the requirements of current vaccination phases.
Dr. Jason Smith, UofL Health's chief medical officer, said those sites will help reach a greater area more easily as additional vaccines become available. Smith joined Mayor Greg Fischer and the heads of Baptist and Norton on Tuesday morning for a weekly COVID-19 update. They all agreed that their vaccination efforts are going well, but they also said it's important for people to remember safe practices as they work to get through long lists of people waiting for the shot.
"We're doing a better job of taking care of the patients that do come in with this, but the biggest thing we can do is to prevent patients from coming in with this," Smith said.
Dr. Chuck Anderson, chief medical officer for Baptist Health, agreed.
"We need to keep protecting on the front end to save people from being hurt on the back end," he said.
Norton Healthcare is still utilizing its waiting list system for vaccines. Officials said they have about 10,000 more people from the list to get scheduled.
Baptist Health and UofL Health release appointments as doses come in. They said those appointments go quickly and ask for people to be patient until they can get more doses.
