LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It can sometimes be hard to tell the difference between the common cold, the flu and COVID-19. And while 2021 featured a light flu season, 2022 could be different.
Angela Sandlin, director of pharmacy for Baptist Health La Grange, said the concern is light flu activity in 2021 will turn into a heavier wave in 2022.
"Some have predicted a 'Twindemic,' where we'd have a pandemic in regards to flu and influenza and the COVID-19 pandemic," Sandlin said.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Baptist Health said it currently has 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisville: 52 at its Floyd location and 15 at its La Grange location.
"A hallmark of the COVID-19 infection is the loss of taste and smell," Sandlin said. "That's a big differentiator, if you will. Some of the symptoms are the same. But in general, colds are more limiting, not usually a fever, just nasal symptoms: runny, stuffy, sneezy, that kind of thing."
But it can be harder to determine if you have the flu or COVID-19.
"They both have fever. They both can cause a cough," Sandlin said. "Generally, the COVID infection comes along slower and can be very serious."
Doctors continue to urge people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, get a booster shot and a flu shot.
"We're also starting to see the flu. It is possible for people to be infected with both of them at the same time, and that is likely to be miserable," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatrician with Norton Children's Infectious Diseases Department. "For people who have not gotten a flu shot, it's not too late. I recommend a flu shot for everyone who is 6 months and older."
And if you find yourself sick this weekend, many urgent care locations are open and ERs too.
"Our emergency rooms have been quite busy with people in various forms of contracting the COVID-19 illness," Sandlin said, adding that the omicron variant is taking up much of those cases.
"We're concerned with the omicron variant, because it is new and it's not as susceptible to the treatment modalities that we have available. The trend we have definitely seen is people who are vaccinated have less severe illness."
