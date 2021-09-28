LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials say residents need to get tested for COVID-19 more often now that allergy season is in full swing.

"This time of year, you may think your tiredness, sinus issues are all allergy related -- or just the common cold -- but these are all symptoms of COVID, and the only way to really know is get tested," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist.

Moyer says the city has seen about 1,000 fewer cases this week compared to last week. She says that downward trend is good news, but is encouraging everyone to continue wearing masks and staying home when they're sick.

The health department is also encouraging anyone eligible for the Pfizer booster dose to get it. But health officials say the city's mobile vaccination efforts are still focusing solely on administering first and second vaccine doses.

"As Dr. Walinsky from the CDC said, we can't boost our way out of the pandemic," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director of Louisville's health department. "So we do continue to work on getting first doses out to as many people as possible."

Those who are eligible for the booster include people who are 65 years or older, and those who are at high risk who didn't have a full response from the first two doses.

As of Tuesday, Louisville has lost 1,500 people to the virus.

