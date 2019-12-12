LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials have reported the season's first flu death.
City officials said “an unvaccinated elderly individual with underlying medical conditions died Dec. 7.” Patient privacy laws prohibit disclosure of other details about the deceased.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist, said in a news release that she worried that the early arrival of the first flu death may signal a bad flu season.
“The fact that we are seeing flu death so early in the year and the fact that Australia has just weathered one of its worst flu seasons on record may mean that we are in for a severe flu season here in the United States and in the rest of the northern hemisphere,” said Moyer, who also is the director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The city has seen a sharp rise in flu cases recently. During the week ending Dec. 7, the city had 202 new laboratory-confirmed cases, up from an average of 106 cases in each of the two prior weeks. City officials said that the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher.
Moyer said that last week’s death also should serve as a reminder that the flu is potentially lethal.
“Getting a flu shot is the best way to protect your family, your friends and yourself from getting sick,” she said. “If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, we urge you to do so. Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 people annually in the U.S. since 2010. Up to 45 million people annually contract flu-related illnesses, which result in up to 810,000 hospitalizations.
Health officials said that vaccinations are especially important for people at high risk of serious complications, including:
- Children younger than 5 and especially children younger than 2
- Adults age 65 and older
- Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after baby’s birth
- Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with weakened immune systems
Flu shots are available at physicians’ offices, pharmacies and at many grocery stores. The cost of flu shots is covered by most insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid.
