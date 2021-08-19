LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- HIV cases are on the rise in Louisville.
Louisville's health department announced Thursday that it is seeing a sharp increase in cases. From January to May of this year, the city has already seen 126 diagnoses. Officials are worried as they compare that to 144 cases, the annual average for the entire year for the last three years.
At the current pace, Louisville health officials say the city might hit 200 cases this year. They're working on ways to increase HIV screenings and prevention measures to tackle the problem.
Officials also plan to work with local healthcare providers and state partners to make testing more widely available.
Experts believe the rise in cases during the pandemic is not a coincidence.
"The pandemic has had an impact on overall testing and access to care, whether it's individuals choosing to delay care, or care not being more readily available," said Michelle Rose, the population health manager for Norton Healthcare. "Testing has always been a challenge. We often don't associate HIV with other sexually transmitted infections."
Right now there's no cure for HIV, but it can be controlled with medicine. Experts are urging healthcare providers to make HIV testing a routine part of medical care.
Louisville's health department says it has a number of programs that can prevent the spread of HIV, including the needle exchange program and free testing.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.