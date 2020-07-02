LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The person standing next to you in a Louisville bar this weekend might not be there to celebrate.
They might be there to check on your social distancing.
The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Department will have inspectors checking bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to make sure they are following the 50 percent capacity guidelines. Officials have received numerous calls of overcrowding at bars, restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses.
But businesses have responded quickly when asked to create more spacing inside and just outside of their establishments. Mayor Greg Fischer said while other states have enacted mandatory mask regulations, he doesn’t expect that to happen in Kentucky.
"The problem is when you order someone to wear a mask, enforcement becomes an issue," Fischer said. "We hope people would do it out of a sense of self and sense for others."
The biggest increase in COVID-19 cases in the Metro has hit the age group of 20-44. While statistics show many in that age range might have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, it’s the big social gatherings of a holiday weekend that has officials concerned, "especially if you’re around anyone in those high risk categories," said Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.
"You’ve got family members with chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity. Please make sure you’re wearing a mask around them."
Moyer said the last thing the city wants to do is roll back or pause the reopening plans because of a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Officials say visiting health inspectors will always be wearing shirts branded with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness logo, and carry Metro ID badge.
