LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials say it's not a matter of whether the COVID-19 Omicron variant will show up in our community, it's when.
Doctors say it's shown up in 18 states already, and it's been found as close as Missouri. There has been a steep incline in infections in Louisville with cases doubling from about a week ago.
At the city's weekly COVID briefing, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness director, Dr. Sarah Moyer said the positivity rate for Kentucky is at 9.13 %. Jefferson County reported 2,211 infections last week and has a positivity rate of 9.32%.
"We all really want COVID to be over, but unfortunately, it is still here and the threats keep increasing with new variants on the way. We know that all of our cases in Louisville still are the Delta variant and already causing this big surge."
Moyer said the rise in COVID cases on top of flu season, which is also ramping up, could mean Louisville residents have "a very hard winter ahead of us."
She emphasized that it's important to stick to what health officials know works to prevent the spread of illness -- masking, spacing, testing and getting vaccinated.
"If you were one of those who stopped wearing your mask after you got vaccinated, now is the time to put that mask back on, when you are in indoor or crowded settings," Moyer said. She also suggested upgrading from cloth masks to surgical masks as a way of offering a little extra protection.
She said hospitals in Louisville are still at the red capacity level, so she is encouraging the public do to anything it can to keep you and your family members out of the hospital.
Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage, the associate chief medical officer for Louisville Public Health and Wellness, said more than 1.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Jefferson County, which means 70.2% of residents have had at least one dose. She adds that 60.5% of residents have completed a series of COVID vaccines. At least 6,000 children in Jefferson County have completed their vaccines.
To find a COVID vaccine in and around Louisville, click here. To find vaccine sites in Kentucky, click here.
