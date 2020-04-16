LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health organization that typically send medical supplies oversea is now providing personal protection equipment to local nursing homes.
SOS loaded a truck with surgical masks, gowns and gloves that'll be delivered to nine different nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Louisville and Clark County, Indiana.
Along with another shipment earlier this week, SOS has provided nursing homes with about $45,000 worth of supplies to fight COVID-19.
"They're so deeply grateful, just for the smallest amount," said Denise Sears, president and CEO of SOS. "I wish we could do more for each facility, but we have limited supply. If we can prevent one contact, then we've made a difference."
SOS also gave a laboratory about 80 pounds of basic supplies.
