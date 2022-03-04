LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waggener High School has more than 850 students, and at least 80% are on free and reduced lunch.
Twice a week, the school opens the doors to the food den and allows students to shop for their entire family. If it's sold at your neighborhood grocery store, chances are good that students will find it on the shelves inside Waggener.
"I'm so grateful that we have this here, because most schools don't," said Dakota White, a senior at Waggener.
White has a large, blended families, and from sickness to unemployment, the pandemic has created a hardship.
"There's five of us altogether, and then at my step mom's, there is six or seven," she said. "A lot of us had got COVID. So then we had to stay at home, which means that ... we weren't able to go out to get food or go to work, which means there was no income."
COVID-19 cases are declining across the country, but the economic impact of the pandemic is still being felt by some families. Jefferson County Public Schools wants to help students and their families put food on the table.
"We were able to get food to bring back and help us because sometimes we couldn't get everything that we wanted, and sometimes this place would provide the stuff that we need," White said.
Waggener Principal Sarah Hitchings said the food den is usually busy.
"We open it during seventh period, our last period of the day, on Tuesdays as well as Fridays," she said. "Any students in need, we do on a referral basis and invite them to come gather up food. We give them bags, (and they can) take any food they'd like to take home.
"We want the kids to come in here and not be shy about loading up for themselves and the people in their household or family members, you know, items that they think that they would like."
And in addition to food, there are essentials and even clothing.
"We have an amazing youth service center coordinator," Hitchings said. "Her name is Miss Stephanie Gibson, and her No. 1 priority is just removing any obstacles that students may have that's impeding their academic achievement. So anything a student may need — from hygiene products to socks to sweatshirts — we remove that and make sure we can get them focused on achievement."
"Miss Gibson's like a mom to us," White added. "Things like this come in handy."
White plans to go to culinary school, so this is also preparing her for the future.
"Getting some of the food here has given me some of the opportunities to make some meals that I've wanted to make but might not have enough money to buy in the store," she said.
The pantry is funded through the alumni association and Humana also recently made a donation to the food den.
