LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has hit a grim milestone with 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
The mayor made that announcement Tuesday morning during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
"Most everyone now knows somebody that's been touched by COVID, and it's not fun," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "When you lose somebody in particular, it leaves a hole in your family and in your friend group, so please use this sad milestone to stay focused to help us get through this terrible pandemic that we've been through here, and do that in honor of those who we've lost."
The city recorded its first COVID-related death just over one year ago.
Local health officials noted cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in Louisville, and they encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
Anyone 16 and older in Kentucky can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.