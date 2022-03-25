LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A show of support from more than 5,000 miles away. Louisville held a rally in support of Ukraine on Friday.
During the rally, Mayor Greg Fischer highlighted some of the things his office has done as the city works to help the war-torn country.
That includes the creation of a Ukrainian Task Force under the city's Office of Globalization. The task force, made up of many Ukrainians living in Louisville, are finding ways to support the country.
Fischer also wrote a letter to the mayor of Louisville's sister city, Perm, Russia, condemning the violence against Ukraine.
"I urged that we both use our mayoral platforms and sister city relationships to share truth, promote peace, and fight for human values not just in our own cities, but throughout the world," he said.
Fischer said Louisville is home to up to 20,000 people of Ukrainian descent, some of whom took to the podium during Friday's rally.
"Ukrainian heroes are doing their part. Ukraine is paying the price for all of our freedom with the blood of its citizens," one of them said. "Please find it in your heart to help in a meaningful way."
Congressman John Yarmuth, D-KY, also attended the rally, highlighting the bipartisan efforts to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid.
