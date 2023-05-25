LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home sales in Louisville continue to decline while home prices rise.
The Greater Louisville Association of Realtors reports existing home sales declined for the 16th consecutive month in April.
High interest rates and not enough homes for sale are to blame. The association said that strong demand, combined with low supply, is fueling price growth.
The average price for a home in Louisville was about $306,000 in April. That's up 2.5% from last year.
The association's report also shows total housing inventory in Greater Louisville increased 24.4% to 1,848 at the end of April, up from 1,485 in April last year.
Despite decline in sales, the association said strong demand is clear as homes continue to sell rapidly at listing price, with a home being on the market for an average of 40 days in April, a 60% increase from April last year but a 16% decrease compared to March. Its report also noted that the average percentage of listing price in April decreased to 99.3% from 100.7% in April 2022.
