LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville homeless agencies are getting a combined $3.4 million in federal funding.
Money from a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program will be used to fund Centerstone of Kentucky, Family Scholar House, Home of the Innocents, KentuckianaWorks, YouthBuild and YMCA Safe Place.
According to a news release from the Coalition for the Homeless and Louisville Continuum of Care, the funds work toward the goal of implementing "a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness."
"It will only be through the funding of programs that focus on housing and life-stabilizing services that we will be able to prevent and end homelessness for this vulnerable group of young people," said Natalie Harris, executive director of Coalition for the Homeless.
Grants awarded to the six agencies will be used to add services varying from additional staff to a 24-unit transitional housing facility to a crisis hotline, employment training and more.
Louisville was one of 11 communities across the country to be awarded a grant from the HUD in connection to its Youth Homeless Demonstration Program.
