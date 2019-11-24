LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 1969, a 9-year-old boy died on the eve of Thanksgiving from malnourishment.
Fifty years later, and the legacy of Bobby Ellis was celebrated at his elementary school and where his home once stood.
More than 150 people gathered at Byck Elementary to honor Ellis and commit to not allowing Ellis' fate to happen to anyone else. His death also sparked the beginning of the Dare to Care Food Bank.
"Since Bobby's death 50 years ago. Indeed what happened to Bobby never did happen again," said Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau. "The not so good news is that we're certainly not declaring victory tonight. Over 170,000 people in this community are facing tough choices about whether to pay rent or buy groceries."
The group attended a program at Byck before lighting candles and walking several blocks to where Ellis' home once stood.
"It reassures the community that the commitment to continue Bobby's legacy and that what happened to Bobby never happens again is alive and well in Louisville," Riendeau said.
In attendance were a slew of local community leaders including councilmembers Barbara Sexton-Smith and Donna Purvis, who attended Byck at the same time as Ellis. Also in attendance was Governor-elect Andy Beshear who says that he believes more can be done from a state level to help end childhood hunger.
"As governor, there is so much that we can do from continuing programs like that to new tings like tax credits to donate food to food banks," Beshear said.
To donate to Dare to Care, visit its website, here.
