LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus could potentially overwhelm the health care system, but one Louisville hospital has taken extra steps prepare for the worst.
Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital has erected a 50x20 tent outside its emergency room to evaluate incoming patients.
“If you have COVID symptoms, you would go left in our hot zone," said Charlotte Ipsan, the hospital’s chief administrative officer. "If you are non-COVID but need emergency care, you would go to the right, which is our cold zone."
The tent represents the emergency room version of social distancing: keeping patients who may have the virus away from everyone else.
“Once they get past here, they'll get another layer of triage to separate the patients so care can be initiated as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Stephen Cawood, medical director at Norton Women and Children's Hospital.
During normal times, the ER at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital is a busy place, but these are not normal times.
“We're used to seeing up to 200 patients a day,” Ipsan said. “What if we get to 300? What if we get to 400? What if we get to 500?”
Ipsan said the tent will allow the staff to work more safely and efficiently.
“We are doing everything we can to keep the community safe and be able to handle what may lie in the days to come,” she said,
The tent is not yet needed, but it will go into operation this week so staff can get become familiar with it.
“We're trying to be a little bit proactive and get out in front of this a little bit if possible,” Cawood said.
