LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hospital is reporting a "mini baby boom" that occurred on Tuesday, though it says the momentary jump in births is not indicative of overall trends.
"While there isn't an overall baby boom expected in the coming months, Norton Women's & Children's Hospital had a mini boom on Monday, when 32 babies were born," the hospital announced in a news release.
The hospital says that number included four sets of twins: two sets of girls, and two sets of boy/girl twins.
For comparison, the hospital says the average number of sets of twins born at the hospital in each month of 2020 was nine, with a total of 110 sets of twins for the year.
So far this week, the hospital says there were also sets of twins delivered on Sunday and Tuesday, as well as triplets on Tuesday.
"We're used to seeing an average of 15 babies a day in January, so this was a definite increase," said Pamela D. Missie, vice president and chief nursing officer for the hospital, in a statement. "January is usually a fairly slow month and we don't expect it to be higher than average overall. It was an unusually busy day!"
