LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor and local health experts applauded local hospitals Tuesday for requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health announced that move Monday, joining U of L Health, which implemented the requirement in May.
The hospital systems said the rapid spread of the Delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated, is the reason for the mandate.
Local public health officials said health care facilities are among the top places where people are catching COVID-19.
"When you go into a hospital setting or health care setting, in particular, you expect to deal with folks who protected themselves," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "So I applaud, U of L, Baptist and Norton for taking that step. It's an important step yesterday and sends a good message to the community."
Fischer said he currently has no plans to require vaccinations for the city's frontline workers, including police and fire. City employees are required to wear masks inside city buildings.
