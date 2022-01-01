LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just three minutes past midnight, Norton Women's & Children's Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year.
Karissa and Austin Loveland welcomed their first child, baby Archie, at 12:03 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Archie weighs eight pounds, 11.5 ounces and is just over 20 inches.
"I'm excited to see their personality grow. I'm excited to see who he's like, if he's like me or Austin," Karissa Loveland said. "I'm just excited to be responsible for someone. It's fun to have someone depend on you, kind of, for their life literally."
Archie's father is in his second year of dental school. Austin Loveland says the name Archie always stuck with them, even when they had other ideas.
Baptist Health Louisville also welcomed its first baby not long after midnight, Payson Grace Cecil was born at 1:05 a.m. to Josh and Jessica on their seven-year wedding anniversary.
Payson's name was chosen by her father, based on a character on the show "Make It or Break It."
UofL Hospital Center for Women & Infants also celebrated its first baby of 2022 at 8:36 a.m. on Saturday. Sophie was born to Elizabeth and Garrett Ross, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.