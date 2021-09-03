LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hospitals are bracing for a Labor Day rush.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise and so many people on the move this holiday weekend, the emergency departments at the area's biggest hospital systems are preparing for a busy weekend.
"It's just very busy," said Dr. Martin Huecker at University of Louisville Hospital. "You're walking in to, usually, hallway beds from early in the day."
Huecker said the rush started before the holiday weekend. And with the rise in the COVID-19 Delta variant, the pandemic is still packing local hospitals.
"We have a lot of people with COVID symptoms right now," Huecker said. "We are running a whole lot of COVID tests, having a lot of positives. We have a fair amount in house, up near the most we have had, COVID positives in our system."
And UofL is not the only hospital trying to navigate limited bed space and crowded emergency departments. Both Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare hospitals are just as busy.
"Most days, we are full or over full on capacity, and our ER is busy as ever," said Kristin Pickerell, a registered nurse at Norton Audubon Hospital.
Pickerell said like other local health care systems, COVID-19 is the cause for a lot of the ER visits.
"What we are seeing is an influx of people coming in, just wanting COVID testing or experiencing mild symptoms that really don't warrant emergency type care," Pickerell said.
Now that the holiday is officially here, health care workers said they will be there for anyone who is sick or injured. But health officials said there's one more thing they want you to know.
"If you are severely injured in a car wreck, you're going straight to our trauma room with immediate care," Huecker said. "But if you have something that is triaged at a lower level, you could be waiting hours to be seen."
"That's really emergency medicine," Pickerell added. "We have to triage based on how the patient is doing and their vital signs and their symptoms, and we've got to care for them first."
Baptist Health is dealing with the same issues when it comes to the emergency department and bed space.
In a statement, a spokesperson said:
"At Baptist Health Louisville and our sister hospitals in the region, we are prepared to care for our patients and the community at all times. Our hospitals have seen increases in ER visits and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are near our highest during the pandemic. We urge everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash their hands and to take precautions to celebrate the holiday weekend safely. If you need Emergency care don’t hesitate to come to the hospital, but if you need a COVID test, please go to one of the testing locations near you. Many are free or low cost."
Right now, there are still COVID-19 testing sites throughout Kentuckiana.
If you are feeling sick, and it's not critical, health care officials recommend going to an immediate care center or calling your family doctor.
