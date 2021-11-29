LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new COVID-19 variant was found in South Africa, and the U.S. is preparing for its arrival.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the first case of the Omicron variant was reported Nov. 26. As of Monday morning, there have been no reported cases of it in the U.S., but with cases in Canada, doctors in Louisville said it's just a matter of time.
"We do everything we can to try to mitigate where those variants travel and where they go in terms of travel restrictions and those types of things," said Dr. Steven Hester with Norton Healthcare. "But ultimately, it's really difficult to stop that especially in a situation of a pandemic."
Hester said there aren't enough studies on the new variant right now that can provide concrete information, but he said hospitals are still taking steps to prepare. Norton is checking bed usage, equipment availability and other things that will be needed to treat patients.
He said pharmaceutical companies are looking to see if vaccines will need to be adjusted, but for now, there are more questions than answers.
Hester said it's likely we will have more variants pop up over time, similar to how the flu works. He said those variants will continue to mostly attack unvaccinated people, and he urged vaccines and boosters before the holidays.
Hester said medical experts should gain more knowledge about the Omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.