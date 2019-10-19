LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the world's best martial artists went head to head in Louisville during the 33rd annual Hwang's Martial Arts Taekwondo Championship on Saturday.
Competitors from all over the world, ranging from 3 to 73 years old, gathered at the Kentucky Exposition Center to showcase speed, agility and skill through sparring, board breaking and more.
"Taekwondo, a martial art, is great, but it's also practiced throughout the entire world," said Mimi Hwang, with Hwang's Martial Arts. "Seeing the competitors from South Korea, Bermuda, Alaska, coming to Louisville, Kentucky, to showcase those martial arts skills in a friendly, safe environment is what I'd like for people to know."
Schools were also competing in team demonstration competitions to win a grand prize of $2,000.
