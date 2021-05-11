LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents are working together to help save families across the world in Ethiopia.
Four Louisville-based humanitarian organizations are sending relief to the people of the Tigray region in Ethiopia, which has been ravaged by civil war for the past six months.
SOS, Queen's Daughters, WaterStep and Love the Hungry teamed up for this event.
A shipment including hospital beds, medical supplies and 42,000 meals will be headed to the worn-torn county.
"For all of these amazing organizations to come together to support our ethnic group of Tigrayans, this means the world to us to know lives will be saved," said Mahder Tella, spokesperson for the Tigrayan Community of Kentucky.
Also included in the shipment are baby blankets and feminine hygiene products collected by students at Sacred Heart and sewn by SOS volunteers.
SOS has already shipped five WaterStep Chlorinators with a doctor traveling back to his homeland in Ethiopia.
