LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Iranian community showed support for Iranian women as part of global protests on Saturday.
The group shouted, "We are Iran. Woman, life, freedom," while protesting on Bardstown Road.
The protests started in mid-September after a 22-year-old woman in the custody of Iran's morality police died. She was arrested for violating the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.
One of the Louisville protesters remembered the exact same thing happening to her before she fled to the U.S.
Niloofar Sabzevarr said she was in eighth grade when she was arrested because too much of her hair was sticking out from her headscarf.
"Just a little bit of hair, just a little bit, even my clothes were long," Sabzevarr said. "I cannot tell you how brutal it was, how they were beating girls, they were going to put my Mom in a prison but we just got lucky. You know you just live over there by luck, you don't live a normal life."
The protesters are calling for a regime change in Iran. Inside the country, the government is violently cracking down on protesters.
According to human rights activists, around 270 people have been killed and 14,000 have been arrested in the protests.
