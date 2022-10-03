LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leadership at Louisville Metro Corrections said Monday that findings in a new independent report of the jail point to issues left by the previous director and ones they've been trying to fix for months.
In a 20-page report released earlier this year, an outside consultant hired to investigate Louisville's jail called the facility obsolete, poorly designed, and riddled with "poor practices."
The city of Louisville hired the expert to investigate the jail after a string of deaths over the past year. Eleven inmates have died inside Louisville Metro Corrections since November 2021, some by suicide, and some in overdoses. The jail does not track suicides, suicide attempts, or uses of force, according to the consulting firm.
Gary Raney, the president of GAR, Inc. Justice Consulting, spent three days at Louisville Metro Corrections and said he could have received "inaccurate information or made a false assumption" while he was there. Daniel Johnson, president of the Metro Corrections FOP union that represents the jail's officers, said he was "disappointed" that some things were included in the report despite that admission from Raney.
"The guy had three days to spend inside the facility and he immediately — in the very beginning of the report — even said 'I may have received some misinformation, or some of this may not be accurate' just due to the little amount of time he actually spent inside the facility," Johnson said. "It's concerning for me that you're going to put things in a report that are going to be there forever and not even really knowing if they were factual."
Raney, a former sheriff who has also consulted the U.S. Department of Justice, highlighted a slew of recommendations for Louisville's jail in hopes of creating a safer and more secure facility.
In his observations, Raney said the jail is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has dimly lit cells and has not been maintained well, creating a "disordered environment" for inmates. Raney also calls the jail "obsolete and poorly designed," and claims that has "contributed to poor practices by staff."
Jerry Collins took over as head of the jail in April and has worked to correct many of the problems that have long-plagued the facility in downtown Louisville. For example, Johnson said every officer now has a body camera, the material to assists in a medical emergency and flashlights for those working overnight, all in an effort to improve morale and care.
"We know we don't have enough people," Johnson said Monday. "We don't have enough officers to properly supervise the amount of people that we have in our custody. We do the best job we can with who we have, but we can't be everywhere at once. You might have 400+ people on the floor and two officers."
In a written statement Monday, Maj. Darrell Goodlett with the jail said the concerns raised by Raney are ones Collins has worked "diligently to address":
"Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins and his team have received the report produced by the consulting firm G.A.R., Inc. and have reviewed it. This report was generated at the request of Mayor Fischer to review recent deaths, policies and procedures related to suicide prevention, overall employee practices, and the physical structure of the jail. Although the assessment was conducted prior to Director Collins taking over, it points to concerns that he is aware of and has been working diligently to address. Director Collins has made drug interdiction, mental health awareness, staff morale, and recruitment and retention his top priorities. These priorities support Director Collins' vision to make LMDC a leader in innovative jail programs and practices. Under Director Collins' leadership, the incarcerated population has been given direct access to Narcan, mental health professionals have expanded their work by doing group therapy sessions, several cells have been modified to be more suicide resistant, an intelligence unit has been expanded to work with the K-9 teams, and for the first time ever, LMDC is recruiting lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies. These examples point to the fact that Director Collins is moving swiftly to ensure that LMDC is a safe and secure jail that can best serve the population that is entrusted to it."
Raney asked officials to add more cameras and mirrors throughout the facility to observe inmates. He also recommends adding more two-person cells, instead of one-person cells.
