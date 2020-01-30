LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In her final days, Jo Lynn Baker, a woman known for seeing the beauty in this world, was dealing with an ugly court case.
"I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Baker said in September 2019. "It's just not right."
At the time, she didn't want to go on camera and said the owners of Seng Jewelry, Scott and Lee Davis, pulled a fast one on her. During that interview, she told WDRB News the father and son agreed to sell a Harry Winston diamond ring worth $54,000 on consignment. The money she made would've been used for cancer treatment, but she never got that cash or her ring back.
"These defendants took advantage of the vulnerable position she had and stole from her," said Baker's attorney, John Spalding.
Baker filed a civil lawsuit against the Louisville jewelers that turned into a criminal case. She wasn't able to see the plea deal they took Thursday morning in a Louisville courtroom, because she died late last year.
Scott and Lee Davis both pleaded guilty to amended charges. Despite that, Seng remains in business. The jewelry shop moved locations. The long-time Fourth Street spot is closed, and a new store on West Main Street, near the Galt House Hotel, is now open.
WDRB News stopped by the new location, and neither Scott nor Lee Davis would comment about the case.
"There needs to be more consequences placed on this business so they're deterred in the future," Spalding said.
At least two other people claim to be victims of similar schemes. They too filed suits against the jewelers, just like Baker. Her estate is now set to get $40,000, just some of the money she fought for and deserved.
Baker's widow is not pleased with the plea deal. A sentencing hearing for Scott and Lee Davis is set for March 24.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.