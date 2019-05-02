LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a Jeffersonville City Council meeting on April 15, a maintenance director approached council to sign off on buying a new truck at a discounted rate when council Vice President Lisa Gill used an anti-Semitic slur.
"Did you mention that you actually called about that truck and actually, what I called, Jewed them down?" she said before a chuckle.
According to Dictionary.com, the phrase "Jewed down" is offensive and means "to bargain sharply with; beat down in price."
Gill sent out an apology when news of her comment broke.
"I have now learned a very valuable lesson on it's [sic] meaning and will never use it again," she wrote. "Moving forward if I hear anyone say it, I will promptly educate them too. I sincerely apologize for my comment."
Rabbi Avrohom Litvin, director of the Chabad of Kentucky, wanted more of an explanation, so he called Gill.
"She immediately was happy to meet us and happy to be educated and happy to do whatever she could do to straighten this out," Litvin said.
After he met with her Wednesday morning, Litvin reached out to WDRB News to help set the record straight.
"Upon meeting with her, we realized that she did not intend to make any kind of anti-Semitic slur," he said. "On the contrary, she really didn't recognize what she had done. She didn't recognize the power of the word."
He described Gill as real, kind and compassionate. He accepts her apology and hopes this example will help others from making the same error, since Litvin believes hurtful slurs can pave the way to violence like the shooting at a California synagogue days ago.
"Over the last few months, there's been attacks around the world on houses of worship: Christian houses of worship, Muslim houses of worship, all the major religions. No one's been safe from these attacks," he said. "Words have meaning. Words have power. And it's up to us to use our words correctly."
The rabbi said his only regret is that positive, teachable moments only seem to happen after something negative occurs.
"It may be time to reflect more and speak less," Litvin said. "The Talmud says, I was just reading it, that a word is worth $1, or one ruble, one concept of money, a zuz. But silence is worth $2. I would think a moment of silence, every morning, where people could reflect, children could reflect, on what's real and what's good and what's moral and what's right and that there's a creator of the world — that would make a difference."
