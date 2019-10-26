LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge is doing his part to make sure kids don't end up in front of a judge later. He began a mentorship program at JCPS and he's asking the community for help.
The Jefferson County Judicial Center downtown is Judge Derwin Webb's office.
Family court and the future of thousands of kids are his responsibility.
"A lot of the things that kids do right now will determine whether they're going to be in that court system," said Webb.
When he's done with his nine to five, Webb's second job begins.
He recently started the YOUNG Men's Academy at Whitney Young Elementary, a mentorship program for fifth-grade boys.
"I wanted to give them an opportunity to see something that they don't necessarily see every day at home," Webb said. "To have someone pour into them the same way my dad poured into me and the way I do with my sons."
Bellarmine University students are among the first mentors.
Fifth-grader Hector Molina-Garcia said, "The mentor, they take that time to get it, and then they help you with it."
Filling the gaps on the playground can translate to academics.
"If I miss a day, they probably can help me catch up to what my class is doing," said Molina-Garcia.
Mentor Kameron Guess said he hopes to inspire kids.
"Maybe they want to become like us, go to college and maybe mentor their little brother, their little sister, other little kids in their community," Guess said.
It's an effort to make sure no one takes a back seat to their future.
Webb said he knows first-hand what it's like when people don't believe in your goals.
"I remember telling someone I wanted to be a judge one day and the teacher and kids kind of laughed at me,"he said.
"But look at me now. I'm a judge, but it took someone to actually believe in me," he said.
Educators such as Erica Lawrence, principal at Whitney Young, say now is the time to bring in the re-enforcement, when the work load gets difficult.
"Fifth-graders are at that critical age where they are making some really important decisions," she said. "They're making a decision of school is for me and school is not for me."
The goal is to give each fifth-grade boy at Whitney Young their own buddy, something Molina-Garcia appreciates.
"They're awesome," he said. "They're super cool with us."
Mentors such as Isaac Young, too, benefit from the interaction.
"You're able to say you've done something," Young said.
Webb said he hopes to one day have a program at every Jefferson County elementary school.
"It's simple," he said. "All you have to do (is) have a willing heart, a caring heart, wanting to be around boys to see them be better than what they are right now. That's all we're trying to do.".
School officials said they need more mentors, who have to undergo a background check. To apply, contact Whitney Young Elementary at (502) 485-8354 or reach Judge Webb on Facebook.
