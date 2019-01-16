LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school student has scored a very impressive academic achievement.
Cyril "Cal" LeDoux Jr., a junior at Louisville Collegiate School earned an ACT score of 36, which is the highest possible score, according to a news release.
Le Doux says it was his first time taking the exam. He says he's not sure yet where he wants to go to college, but he is considering schools outside the state. He also says he plans to study either English or chemistry.
Only around two-tenths of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.
Of the U.S. students who graduated high school in 2018, only 2,760 of the more than 2 million students who took the ACT, earned a score of 36.
The ACT consists of English, math, reading and science sections, each of which is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.
As part of a letter honoring LeDoux's accomplishment, ACT CEO Marten Roorda said, "Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."
LeDoux says there's no secret to his study method. He simply looked up the test structure beforehand.
