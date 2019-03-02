LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Kids Fair indoor carnival continues this weekend at the Kentucky Expo Center. It's the largest in the region, with 130,000 square feet of fun.
The event features rides, zip lines, a petting zoo, pony rides, mini golf, games and more.
"Anything that you think about for a great outdoor festival or carnival or state fair or anything like that, we have all that kind of stuff," said Carrie Guzman, executive director of Louisville Kids Fair. "All wrapped inside while the weather is super cold, and it's nice and warm and cozy in here -- and we're having a lot of fun."
If you missed the fun on Saturday, the carnival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 kids 2-15, and $10 for adults. Children under 2 get in free.
