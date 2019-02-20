LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has too much rental housing for higher incomes and not nearly enough for its lowest income residents, according to a survey of the city's housing needs.
The survey shows Louisville has a surplus of more than 4,000 rental units for those who make up to 150 percent of the area median income.
And it found there's a deficit of more than 31,000 units for those making less than 30 percent of the AMI.
The study says building all of the needed low-income rental housing would cost more than $3.5 billion.
In recent years, Louisville has invested more than $40 million into affordable housing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.