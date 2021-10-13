LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is launching a pilot project to allow crisis intervention teams to respond to 911 calls.
The city outlined the new program that it says will reimagine public safety. The project will deflect certain calls to mental health professionals.
Mayor Greg Fischer says researchers from the University of Louisville, Seven Counties Services and Spalding University have been studying 911 calls in the city in order to create an alternative response model. They've come up with a new plan that would deflect some 911 calls to non-police responders. "focused on problem-solving, de-escalation and referral to appropriate community services."
Targeted calls would go to a behavioral health specialist to decide the best course of action. Researchers believe this project will keep more people out of jail and create a safer Louisville overall.
Fischer announced a nearly $5 million investment in deflection and diversion programs as part of the FY22 budget. "Some situations are best served by a social service response, particularly when dealing with people living with homelessness, mental health challenges or substance use."
The new program will start in December in the Louisville Metro Police 4th Division, which is where research shows the city has highest number of crisis intervention-related calls - an average of about 11 a day. That area includes Beechmont - Taylor Berry - South Louisville and Iroquois neighborhoods.
After seven months of research, UofL's Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky (CIK) recommends taking a three-step approach for the pilot program.
- Create a Behavioral Health Hub, with health crisis interventionists integrated in the MetroSafe 911 call center. Call takers would direct certain crisis intervention calls to a trained interventionist, who would help further triage the crisis to determine whether it could be de-escalated over the phone or if the person in crisis would benefit from a mobile response,
- Establish a mobile response unit consisting of trained crisis interventionists to "rapidly respond, effectively screen and assist persons in crisis in accessing the appropriate level of care."
- Open a 24-hour "community respite center," a fully staffed safe place where individuals can stay for up to 24 hours when connected by the mobile response team. There, qualified mental health and substance use professionals will provide evaluations and connect individuals to needed services and resources.
