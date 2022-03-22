LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain situations when 911 calls are made in parts of Louisville, police officers will no longer be the first people responding to a scene.
Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the official start of a pilot project to deflect some 911 calls to a non-police response. Instead, trained crisis workers would respond.
"The hope is that we're able to respond to mental health and behavioral health issues as they occur in the moment and that we can help people from ending up either in incarceration or hospitalization," said David Weathersby, chief operating officer for Seven Counties Services.
Fischer announced plans for this pilot project in Oct. 2021, after recommendations from the University of Louisville Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky (CIK). In Jan. 2022, Louisville Metro Council approved a contract with Seven Counties Services.
Since that time, Seven Counties Services has hired and trained nearly one dozen staff members to operate the pilot project through a mobile response team, Behavioral Health Hub now located within MetroSafe, and through case management.
"It's a huge need and ultimately it can keep a lot more people safe, we believe," said Weathersby.
Right now, the program is only being used in LMPD's Fourth Division, which covers areas including Smoketown, Churchill Downs, the Fairgrounds, South Louisville and Old Louisville.
The Fourth Division was chosen for the pilot "because of its high number of Crisis Intervention-related calls, an average of 11.63 events each day," according to a release from the city.
Weathersby said on Monday — the first day of the project launched — crisis workers responded to a situation.
"The first run was a success and (we) got someone in the community connected to the services they needed," he said.
Here's how the program works:
- When a caller calls into 911 from LMPD's Fourth Division, MetroSafe call takers will triage the call to determine if the call should be transferred to Crisis Triage Workers (CTW) in the new Behavioral Health Hub located within MetroSafe.
- The CTW team will function like a crisis hotline to de-escalate, provide emotional support, create a safety plan, and problem solve for the person in crisis.
- If CTW determines that a face-to-face response would be beneficial, they initiate a mobile response and trained professionals will go to the scene.
- Mobile responders will meet the person where they are to further de-escalate and assess the situation and if needed, connect that person to a service. Responders have the option to transport the person to the community respite center at Seven Counties Services or another community resource, such as a shelter.
If police are needed on scene, Weathersby said they'll be called.
"We're on the same radios as LMPD is and if we're out there and we need their presence we can simply press a button and call for their presence and they'll be there," he said.
This pilot project is based off of several other examples from cities across the country.
In a statement, LMPD Chief Erika Shields said, "De-escalating volatile situations and connecting those in need to critical resources are key components of our work, but we recognize that some situations are better served by someone trained in behavioral health. We welcome the pilot project and will provide any assistance necessary to help ensure its success."
Seven Counties Services plans to hire about 30 more people to help with the project.
The city is working with the University of Louisville to evaluate the project's effectiveness. The first report is expected to be issued within two to three months.
If the project is determined to be successful, it could be expanded to other LMPD divisions within the city.
